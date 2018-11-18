Scott wins Florida U.S. Senate seat after manual recount

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rick Scott addresses supporters at his midterm election night party in Naples, Florida, U.S. November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - Florida’s outgoing governor, Republican Rick Scott, was declared the winner of the state’s hard-fought U.S. Senate race on Sunday, following a recount of ballots in the tight contest against three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

In the recount of the ballots cast for the Nov. 6 election, Scott won by 10,033 votes, Florida elections officials said on Sunday. Scott took 50.05 percent of the 8.19 million votes cast statewide, compared with 49.93 percent for Nelson, the officials added.