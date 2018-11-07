Politics
November 7, 2018 / 4:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Republican DeSantis elected Florida governor

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Republican candidate for Governor Ron DeSantis holds a rally in Orlando, Florida, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Ron DeSantis won the Florida governor’s race on Tuesday, bolstered by the strong support of fellow Republican President Donald Trump.

DeSantis, 40, a conservative former congressman, defeated Democrat Andrew Gillum, 39, the staunchly liberal mayor of state capital Tallahassee who was seeking to become Florida’s first black governor and who conceded the race.

Florida is the most populous of the battleground states that swing between the parties in presidential elections, but Republicans have controlled the governor’s mansion for two decades.

Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tallahassee; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.