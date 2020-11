FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian speaks to journalist as Malian Prime Minister Moctar Ouane (not pictured) listens in Bamako, Mali October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Thursday he had faith good sense would prevail in the U.S. election and that its strong democratic values would ensure the correct results.

“I have faith in U.S. institutions validating the results of the election,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio.