FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron chairs a video conference with foreign companies' executives to market France as Europe's next business destination after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, at the Elysee presidential Palace in Paris, France November 6, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Joe Biden on Saturday for winning the U.S. presidency, saying they had many challenges to face.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!,” Macron said on Twitter.