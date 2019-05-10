Ex-Fugees rapper, Malaysian businessman charged with funneling foreign funds in 2012 election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday it had charged former Fugees rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel and Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, best known as “Jho Low,” for conspiring to steer illegal foreign campaign funds into the 2012 presidential election.

According to the unsealed indictment, between June 2012 and November 2012, Low directed the transfer of approximately $21.6 million from foreign entities and accounts to Michel to be funneled into the election while disguising it as legitimate campaign contributions.