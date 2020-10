FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks as he prepares to board an Amtrak train to begin a campaign train tour in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign raised $130 million during the first two weeks of October, roughly three times the amount raised by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in the same period, according to a disclosures filed on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission.