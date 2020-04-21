Biden's campaign steps up fundraising, gathers $46.7 million in March

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $46.7 million in March for his presidential campaign, his largest one-month haul yet despite a national health crisis that has disrupted fundraising and hit the finances of donors.

The money gathered by Democratic candidate in March was well above the $18.1 million he took in the prior month.

“We haven’t been able to travel, go door-to-door, or hold public events,” Biden said in an email to supporters that was shared by his campaign. “But what hasn’t changed is the unwavering support we’ve gotten from you.”

Biden enters the general election at a significant fundraising disadvantage heading into the Nov. 3 election against Republican President Donald Trump, a prodigious fundraiser who has been raising money for the general election since 2017.

But his campaign hopes a new unified front in their party after Biden’s opponents dropped out and endorsed him could help. They are also pursing a deal with the Democratic National Committee that would allow them to rake in much larger donations and put them on a more even footing with a similar Republican pact, Reuters has reported.