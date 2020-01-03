U.S. Senator Booker raised $6.6 million for presidential bid

FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker attends an event as part of his bus tour in Sioux City, Iowa, U.S. December 20, 2019. Picture taken December 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Cory Booker raised $6.6 million in the last three months of 2019 for his bid to win the Democratic nomination for president, a haul nearly identical to the prior quarter’s total, his campaign announced on Friday.

Booker has struggled in public opinion polls and did not qualify to participate in the December debate.

“Despite the barriers, we are running hard at this challenge, getting stronger, and asking everyone who wants to keep Cory competitive in this race to go to corybooker.com and help support our campaign,” campaign manager Addisu Demissie said in a statement.