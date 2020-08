FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s re-election and allies raised more money than their Democratic opponent Joe Biden in July, they said in a statement, lifting the amount of cash they have to spend to over $300 million.

The groups raised a record $165 million in July, they said.