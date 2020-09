FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign spent $61.2 million in August, ending the month with $121.1 million in cash, according to a disclosure filed on Sunday with the Federal Election Commission.