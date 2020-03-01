Democratic presidential hopeful Warren raised more than $29 million in February

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) acknowledges the crowd after speaking at a campaign GOTV town hall meeting in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pulled in more than $29 million in February, according to a campaign memo released on Sunday, more in a single month than the campaign had raised in any previous quarter.

The announcement followed South Carolina’s nominating contest on Saturday, when former Vice President Joe Biden cruised to a dominating victory over Senator Bernie Sanders. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, finished in fifth place and likely needs a boost on March 3, when 14 states cast ballots across the country.