Democrat Biden started September with nearly half a billion in cash, official says

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask before delivering remarks regarding the Supreme Court at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and affiliated party groups held $466 million in cash at the beginning of September, according to a campaign official familiar with the fundraising.

The Biden cash stockpile compares with $294 million that the campaign previously announced before an August fundraising surge, which was just short of President Donald Trump and allies’ $300 million.