Presidential candidate Biden, Democratic Party raise $81 million in May

FILE PHOTO - Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bastiaan Slabbers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Democratic National Party raised $80.8 million in May, a Biden campaign spokesman said on Monday, one-third more than they collected in April.

The campaign has tripled its online donors since February and recorded an average online donation of $30, the spokesman, T.J. Ducklo, said on Twitter. But President Donald Trump, a Republican, still holds a significant fundraising advantage.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chris Reese

