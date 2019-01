FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) waves after making a nomination speech for Senator Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said she will run for president in 2020, CNN reported on Friday.

“I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Iraq War veteran said in an interview with CNN that is scheduled to air on Saturday.