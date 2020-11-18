Biden campaign expects Georgia's election result to be certified soon

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the U.S. economy as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stands by after following their briefing with economic advisers in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The U.S. presidential election result that handed the battleground state of Georgia to Joe Biden will be certified after counties meet a recount deadline on Wednesday, a Democratic campaign aide said.

“The current status as we understand it is that all of Georgia’s 159 counties will meet the state’s deadline of midnight today and will have their results certified,” said Biden campaign legal adviser Patrick Moore on a call with reporters.