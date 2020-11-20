Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
2020 U.S. Elections

Biden wins Georgia after recount, 'numbers don't lie': Ga. election official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters following an online meeting with members of the National Governors Association (NGA) executive committee in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump did not win Georgia’s electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

“Like other Republicans. I’m disappointed, our candidate didn’t win Georgia’s electoral votes,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. “I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct.”

