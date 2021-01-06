Democrats leading Republicans in early returns from Georgia Senate races

A voter casts her ballot in the run-off election featuring incumbent Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, at the polling site at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have jumped to early leads in preliminary voting returns from Georgia’s runoff elections, data compiled by Edison Research showed on Tuesday.

Warnock led Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler by 54.9% to 45.1%, while Ossoff led Republican Senator David Perdue by 54.3% to 45.7%, with just 10% of the expected vote in. Initial results were from Democratic-leaning counties.