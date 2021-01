Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff speaks to reporters outside the Georgia run-off election polling site at the Dunbar Neighborhood Center in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has taken a lead of about 3,500 votes in his close race against Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in Georgia, according to Edison Research.

Both candidates have 50.0 percent of the vote, but Ossoff has edged ahead of Perdue 2,195,441 to 2,191,881 with 98 percent of the expected vote counted, according to Edison.