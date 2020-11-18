Georgia recount not likely to change Biden victory: state official

FILE PHOTO: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the state of the election and ballot count during a news conference at the State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A recount being conducted by Georgia is not likely to change the result that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state in the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told CNN on Wednesday.

“We’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us - some of the large counties - but I don’t believe at the end of the day it’ll change the total results,” Raffensperger said.