U.S. News

Republican Georgia secretary of state says no sign of widespread fraud in vote count

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An employee of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections processes ballots in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

(Reuters) - Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State said on Wednesday there was no sign yet of widespread fraud in his state’s vote count, where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden currently has a 14,000 vote lead over President Donald Trump.

Brad Raffenperger, in an interview with CNN, said he has ordered a hand recount of all the votes because of the closeness of the vote count, but he believed votes had so far been counted accurately.

