Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

FILE PHOTO: Employees of the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections process ballots in Atlanta, Georgia U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

(Reuters) - Georgia’s top election official on Wednesday said the state will conduct a recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close,” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. “We want to start this before the week is up.”

