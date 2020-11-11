Georgia to conduct a full recount of election ballots

(Reuters) - Georgia’s top election official on Wednesday said the state will conduct a recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close,” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. “We want to start this before the week is up.”
Reporting by Jason Lange and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
