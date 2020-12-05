Trump urges Georgia governor to call special session of state legislature

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special session of the state legislature over election results there.

On Twitter, Trump responded to an earlier tweet by Kemp saying: “But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do.”

The tweet was posted as Trump left the White House to head to Georgia to campaign for two Republican senators facing January runoffs.