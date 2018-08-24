Bid to close voting sites in mostly black U.S. county blocked

(Reuters) - A county elections board in Georgia on Friday blocked an effort to close most polling places in a largely black county ahead of the November election, where a Democrat is vying to become the first U.S. African-American female governor, a county spokesman said.

The Randolph County board of elections voted 2-0 to make no changes to voting precincts, a spokesman said in a phone interview.

Both Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee who is seeking to become the nation’s first black female governor, and Republican candidate Brian Kemp, who is white and serves as Georgia’s secretary of state, had urged county officials to drop the plan.