Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tours the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Friday that the law requires him to formalize the certification of election results, after the state’s top election official approved results showing Democratic President-elect Joe Biden beat Republican President Donald Trump in the state in the Nov. 3. election.

Kemp made the remarks in a virtual press briefing.