Trump team 'folds' on Georgia election challenge: state official

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on election results in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump campaign has dropped its legal challenge to Georgia’s election results that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory in the southern state, Georgia’s top election official said on Thursday.

“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

