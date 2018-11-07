Germany: 'Europe United' must be answer to Trump's 'America First'

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that Europe must respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda of tighter borders, protectionist economic policies and unilateralist diplomacy, with “Europe United”.

He said he expected U.S. Democrats, who in Tuesday’s midterm elections won control of the U.S. House of Representatives, to use their newfound power to more heavily influence Trump’s policies.

“We’ll see to what extent that has an impact. We hope that this cooperation will be constructive and lead to constructive results in international politics,” Maas said.