German ministers welcome Biden's election

FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a joint news conference with Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht in Berlin, Germany, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior German ministers congratulated Joe Biden after major networks declared him winner of the U.S. presidential election on Saturday, and expressed hopes for a new start and an improvement in transatlantic ties that have been seriously strained by his predecessor.

“Congratulations, Mr President-Elect,” Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Twitter. “Now there is a chance for a new and exciting chapter in transatlantic relations. The U.S. remains Europe’s most important and closest partner.”

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: “We look forward to working with the next U.S. administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal.”