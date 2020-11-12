Germany sees better relationship with U.S., but issues remaining

FILE PHOTO: A security officer walks outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PARIS (Reuters) - Germany’s foreign minister said relations with the United States will improve under U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden, but there are still enough disagreements with European partners to suggest that not everything would be different.

Speaking at the Paris Peace Forum on Thursday, Heiko Maas added he hoped Washington would take a lead on arms control and weigh on Russia and China in contrast to the current administration.

His French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian said he saw co-operation improving on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with climate control, but echoed Maas’ comments that there were other complicated issues that would need to be dealt with quickly.