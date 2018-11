FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - It would be wrong to expect policy change from U.S. President Donald Trump after mid-term elections, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

“The United States remains our most important partner outside of Europe. We need to reassess and align our relations with the United States to maintain this partnership,” Maas said on Twitter.