FILE PHOTO: 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for president on Wednesday after failing to gain traction in opinion polls or qualify for the third debate, The New York Times reported.

Gillibrand did not make an endorsement with her departure, telling the newspaper, “I will support whoever the nominee is, and I will do whatever it takes to beat Trump.”