FILE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaks at the One Iowa and GLAAD LGBTQ Presidential Forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Kamala Harris raised $11.6 million for her presidential campaign in the third quarter, a slight dip from the $11.8 million she raised in the previous quarter.

Harris, who has sputtered in public opinion polls and failed to build traction over the past quarter, ended September with $10 million in cash.