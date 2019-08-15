Politics
August 15, 2019 / 5:12 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Democratic former Colorado Governor Hickenlooper drops 2020 White House bid

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., August 10, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper dropped his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination less than six months after trying to position himself as a centrist among a crowded field seeking to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

“Today, I’m ending my campaign for President. But I will never stop believing that America can only move forward when we work together,” Hickenlooper said in a statement, adding that he would give “serious thought” to running for the U.S. Senate.

Reporting By Amanda Becker and Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
