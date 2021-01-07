Acting U.S. Homeland Security chief urges Trump to condemn supporters' violence

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to denounce political violence one day after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to block Congress’ certification of his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

“We now see some supporters of the President using violence as a means to achieve political ends. This is unacceptable,” Wolf said in a statement, adding that he was not resigning. “These violent actions are unconscionable, and I implore the President and all elected officials to strongly condemn the violence that took place yesterday.”