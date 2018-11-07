Fox News: Democrats projected to win control of U.S. House

A vote sign points people to a local polling location in Newport Beach, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fox News Channel projected on Tuesday that Democrats will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

It did not project the margin of victory or elaborate immediately on the basis for its projection.

Fox was alone among U.S. media outlets with the call.

Democrats have been widely expected to pick up the seats needed to wrest control of the chamber from President Donald Trump’s Republicans, who were expected to maintain control of the Senate.

Other media outlets said the outcome in the House was leaning in Democrats’ favor, but that it was too soon to project a Democratic victory.