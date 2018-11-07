Democrats pick up 28 seats in U.S. House: media/data provider DDHQ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats won more than the 23 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after U.S. voters went to the polls in Tuesday’s midterm congressional election.

A poster hangs on the wall of U.S. Congressional candidate Democrat Mike Levin's campaign office in San Clemente, California, U.S. October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democrats took a total of 30 House seats that were held by Republicans while losing two Democratic-held seats to Republicans. All 435 seats had been on the ballot for the chamber, which has been controlled by the Republican Party. The new Congress will be seated in January.

The following is a tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

STATE DISTRICT WINNING PARTY

Pennsylvania 14 Republican

Minnesota 8 Republican

Arizona 2 Democratic

Colorado 6 Democratic

Florida 26 Democratic

Florida 27 Democratic

Illinois 6 Democratic

Illinois 14 Democratic

Iowa 1 Democratic

Iowa 3 Democratic

Kansas 3 Democratic

Michigan 8 Democratic

Michigan 11 Democratic

Minnesota 2 Democratic

Minnesota 3 Democratic

New Jersey 2 Democratic

New Jersey 7 Democratic

New Jersey 11 Democratic

New York 11 Democratic

New York 19 Democratic

New York 22 Democratic

Oklahoma 5 Democratic

Pennsylvania 5 Democratic

Pennsylvania 6 Democratic

Pennsylvania 7 Democratic

Pennsylvania 17 Democratic

South Carolina 1 Democratic

Texas 7 Democratic

Texas 32 Democratic

Virginia 2 Democratic

Virginia 7 Democratic

Virginia 10 Democratic