Democrats pick up 28 seats in U.S. House: media/data provider DDHQ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats won more than the 23 seats needed to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives after U.S. voters went to the polls in Tuesday’s midterm congressional election.
Democrats took a total of 30 House seats that were held by Republicans while losing two Democratic-held seats to Republicans. All 435 seats had been on the ballot for the chamber, which has been controlled by the Republican Party. The new Congress will be seated in January.
The following is a tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.
Pennsylvania 14 Republican
Minnesota 8 Republican
Arizona 2 Democratic
Colorado 6 Democratic
Florida 26 Democratic
Florida 27 Democratic
Illinois 6 Democratic
Illinois 14 Democratic
Iowa 1 Democratic
Iowa 3 Democratic
Kansas 3 Democratic
Michigan 8 Democratic
Michigan 11 Democratic
Minnesota 2 Democratic
Minnesota 3 Democratic
New Jersey 2 Democratic
New Jersey 7 Democratic
New Jersey 11 Democratic
New York 11 Democratic
New York 19 Democratic
New York 22 Democratic
Oklahoma 5 Democratic
Pennsylvania 5 Democratic
Pennsylvania 6 Democratic
Pennsylvania 7 Democratic
Pennsylvania 17 Democratic
South Carolina 1 Democratic
Texas 7 Democratic
Texas 32 Democratic
Virginia 2 Democratic
Virginia 7 Democratic
Virginia 10 Democratic
Reporting by Jason Lange, Michelle Price and Susan Heavey