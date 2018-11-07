Factbox: Democrats to pick up net 28 seats in U.S. House - media/data provider DDHQ

(Reuters) - U.S. voters went to the polls in congressional elections on Tuesday for all 435 seats of the House of Representatives.

The Democratic Party needed to pick up 23 seats to wrest control of the chamber from the Republican Party. The Democrats were seen picking up 28 seats although votes were still being counted on Wednesday to determine the outcomes of as many as 13 more races.

The following is the latest tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

State District Winning party

Virginia 10 Democratic

Florida 27 Democratic

Pennsylvania 5 Democratic

Pennsylvania 17 Democratic

Colorado 6 Democratic

Florida 26 Democratic

Kansas 3 Democratic

Minnesota 3 Democratic

New Jersey 11 Democratic

New York 11 Democratic

Virginia 2 Democratic

Pennsylvania 6 Democratic

Michigan 11 Democratic

Pennsylvania 7 Democratic

Texas 32 Democratic

Arizona 2 Democratic

Illinois 6 Democratic

New York 22 Democratic

New York 19 Democratic

Iowa 1 Democratic

Illinois 14 Democratic

Texas 7 Democratic

Oklahoma 5 Democratic

Minnesota 2 Democratic

New Jersey 7 Democratic

Virginia 7 Democratic

New Jersey 2 Democratic

Iowa 3 Democratic

South Carolina 1 Democratic

Michigan 8 Democratic

Pennsylvania 14 Republican

Minnesota 8 Republican