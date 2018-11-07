Factbox: Democrats to pick up net 28 seats in U.S. House - media/data provider DDHQ

(Reuters) - U.S. voters went to the polls in congressional elections on Tuesday for all 435 seats of the House of Representatives.
The Democratic Party needed to pick up 23 seats to wrest control of the chamber from the Republican Party. The Democrats were seen picking up 28 seats although votes were still being counted on Wednesday to determine the outcomes of as many as 13 more races.
The following is the latest tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.
State District Winning party
Virginia 10 Democratic
Florida 27 Democratic
Pennsylvania 5 Democratic
Pennsylvania 17 Democratic
Colorado 6 Democratic
Florida 26 Democratic
Kansas 3 Democratic
Minnesota 3 Democratic
New Jersey 11 Democratic
New York 11 Democratic
Virginia 2 Democratic
Pennsylvania 6 Democratic
Michigan 11 Democratic
Pennsylvania 7 Democratic
Texas 32 Democratic
Arizona 2 Democratic
Illinois 6 Democratic
New York 22 Democratic
New York 19 Democratic
Iowa 1 Democratic
Illinois 14 Democratic
Texas 7 Democratic
Oklahoma 5 Democratic
Minnesota 2 Democratic
New Jersey 7 Democratic
Virginia 7 Democratic
New Jersey 2 Democratic
Iowa 3 Democratic
South Carolina 1 Democratic
Michigan 8 Democratic
Pennsylvania 14 Republican
Minnesota 8 Republican
Reporting by Washington newsroom