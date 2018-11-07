Politics
November 7, 2018 / 12:56 AM / a few seconds ago

FACTBOX - Seats projected to flip in U.S. House of Representatives elections

A poster hangs on the wall of U.S. Congressional candidate Democrat Mike Levin's campaign office in San Clemente, California, U.S. October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. voters on Tuesday went to the polls in congressional elections for all 435 seats of the House of Representatives. The Democratic Party needs to pick up 23 seats to wrest control of the chamber from the Republican Party.

The following is a tally of seats that will change parties, based on projections from media outlets and data provider DDHQ.

State District Winning party

Virginia 10 Democratic

Florida 27 Democratic

