Democratic Rep. Lipinski defeats challenger Newman in Illinois congressional primary: AP

(Reuters) - Democratic Representative Dan Lipinski held off a stiff challenge from businesswoman Marie Newman in Illinois, election results on Wednesday showed, in a nationally watched primary battle that pitted a veteran lawmaker against liberal activists who said his conservative views were out of step with the party.

The Associated Press called the race for Lipinski, who was leading by less than 2 percentage points, with 97 percent of precincts reporting votes.

The race drew national attention as an early test of whether the anti-Trump sentiment galvanizing the party’s base could also sweep some centrist lawmakers out of office.