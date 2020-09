FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a news conference titled "Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.", in Kiev, Ukraine October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of attempting to influence the U.S. electoral process.

The Treasury in a statement said it blacklisted a member of the Ukrainian parliament, Andrii Derkach, and three Russian nationals that are employees of the Internet Research Agency.