Russia, China, Iran sought to influence U.S. 2018 elections: U.S. spy chief

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats addresses the news media in the White House press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foreign powers, including Russia, China and Iran, sought to influence voters in the U.S. 2018 mid-term elections, but there is no evidence of any penetration into U.S. voting systems, the top U.S. intelligence official said on Friday.

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats added that the intelligence community did not assess the impact of the foreign influence efforts on the election results.