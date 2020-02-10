Politics
February 10, 2020 / 8:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa recanvass: Iowa Democrats

1 Min Read

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend, Indiana mayor attends a campaign event in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two Democrats who lead the Iowa caucuses - Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg - both requested a recanvass of some caucus results on Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party said.

Buttigieg filed a request for a recanvass of 66 precincts and Sanders for 28 precincts, the party said in a statement. It said it will review the requests to determine whether they meet the requirements. Buttigieg had a slim lead over Sanders in the Feb. 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

