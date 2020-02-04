Politics
February 4, 2020 / 5:42 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Iowa Democratic Party to begin releasing presidential caucus results at 5 p.m. ET

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People participate in a 2020 Democratic caucus at a fire station in Kellogg, Iowa, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Iowa Democratic Party has told presidential campaigns it will release more than half of Monday’s delayed caucus results at 5 p.m. ET (2200 GMT) on Tuesday.

“We have always said that we have a paper trail in this process,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price told campaigns on a briefing call. “We’ve always had to chase down results.”

Price said that the results would be released as they are finalized.

Reporting By Amanda Becker and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

