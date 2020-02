FILE PHOTO: Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks ahead of the Iowa Caucus results announcement in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brenna Norman

(Reuters) - Iowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price resigned on Wednesday after the failure of a vote-counting app and a backup phone system caused several days of delay in determining the results of the state’s influential presidential nominating caucuses.

“Democrats deserved better than what happened on caucus night,” Price said in a statement distributed by the party.