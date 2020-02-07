Politics
February 7, 2020 / 10:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iowa Democratic Party will assign delegates over weekend

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Iowa Democratic Party will allocate national delegates over the weekend based on the results of the Midwestern state’s presidential nomination contest held earlier this week, a state party leader said.

“We allocate the national delegates and we’ll be doing that over the weekend,” Iowa Democratic Party leader Troy Price said on Friday at a news conference, adding that the party would hold another news conference on Monday afternoon.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

