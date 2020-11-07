Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Emerging Markets

Iran hopes for a change in 'destructive U.S. policies' after Biden's win

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s vice-president said on Saturday he hoped for a change in “destructive U.S. policies” after Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, Iranian state media reported.

“I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States, a return to the rule of law and international obligations and respect for nations” Eshagh Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up