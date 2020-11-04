Iran's Rouhani says U.S. policies important, not who becomes president

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday the result of the U.S. election was not important for the country’s clerical rulers, but that the next president in Washington should respect international treaties and laws.

“For Tehran, the next U.S. administration’s policies are important and not who wins the U.S. election,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has promised to rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers if Iran returns to compliance with it.

President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. In retaliation, Iran has gradually reduced compliance with the deal’s terms.

“We want to be respected, not subject to sanctions (by the United States). No matter who wins the U.S. election ... For us, policies and principles are important,” Rouhani said.

Trump has said he wants to strike a new deal with Tehran that would address Iran’s missile programme and support for regional proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Iran has ruled out any negotiations unless Washington first returns to the accord.