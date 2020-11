FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Monday that the country wanted to communicate closely with the United States to exercise leadership of both nations for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also said that Japan would actively work on climate change issues in cooperation with the United States.