Pro-Trump protesters attempt to tear down a police barricade during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman on Thursday said the country was concerned and closely monitoring the breach at the U.S. Capitol.

“We are hoping for a peaceful transfer of power” in the United States, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.