Trump ally Kobach holds narrow lead in Kansas gubernatorial primary

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s first choice as governor of Kansas, Kris Kobach, held a narrow, 200-vote lead in the Republican primary over the current governor with nearly all votes counted, according to the Kansas Secretary of State web site.
As of 8:45 a.m. EST (1245 GMT), Kobach and incumbent Jeff Colyer both had about 41 percent of the vote. Kobach, a staunch ally of Trump, was endorsed by the president in the waning days of the hard-fought primary.
Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Bernadette Baum